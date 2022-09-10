Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting a final, free DLC.

Audio player loading…

Tucked into the sequence of Assassin's Creed announcements at Ubisoft's Forward event earlier today, the company announced that Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be receiving a final, free DLC following its recent expansion pack, Dawn of Ragnarök.

The trailer (opens in new tab) features Eivor discussing future plans while overlooking a Viking village, indicating that she may "set forth for distant shores and new adventures." The trailer then cuts to a montage of Eivor reconnecting with various characters and locales from the base game.

While prior additions to Valhalla have been more substantial, this upcoming addition, simply titled "The Last Chapter," looks to be a collection of quests and scenes more definitively tying up some loose ends from the base game. The concept reminds me of the Witcher 3's playable epilogues, and it seems like a welcome addition to the game. Assassin's Creeds can have a tendency to let their huge ensemble casts run away from them, and I've always wanted a little more resolution for some of the bit players throughout the series.

The game's post-launch director, Gareth Glover, did not fully elaborate on the extent or release date for The Last Chapter, simply stating that it would be out "in a few months time."