Assassin's Creed Revelations won't have always-online DRM

Here's some good news for those of us waiting patiently for Assassin's Creed Revelations to tip-toe onto PC in a few weeks. Ubisoft have told RPS that Revelations won't have their dreaded always-on DRM system that required players to be constantly connected to the internet, even during a single player campaign.

It's a bit of a turnaround from Ubisoft's position this summer, when they told us that the always-online DRM was "a success" that had led to “a clear reduction in piracy of our titles which required a persistent online connection." Thankfully for us, they didn't listen to themselves.