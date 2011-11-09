Assassin's Creed Revelations trailer tours the streets of Constantinople

http://youtu.be/uC-FSEdPW-c

All of the trailers for Assassin's Creed Revelations have so far concentrated on Ezio and Altair's interweaving story. There is an important third character that has been left out, the city of Constantinople itself. It has all the right ingredients for an Assassin's Creed city, rival rebellious factions, a clash of cultures, power struggles at the top and a sense of simmering social unrest.

More importantly, it'll also have lots of convenient poles, sturdy hanging flower baskets and an insensible number of minarets to climb. I was bouncing around Rome's crumbling Colosseum in Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood last night, and it looks as though Ubisoft have significantly improved on the level of detail in their architecture for Revelations. It's out at the start of December after a bit of a delay on PC, filling in the gap between Batman: Arkham City and Star Wars: The Old Republic quite nicely.