Assassin's Creed: Brahman comic book will explore the Brotherhood in 18th century India

Assassin's Creed: Brahman , a new comic book set in the Assassin's Creed universe, will take the series to present-day and 18th-century India. Announced at San Diego Comic-Con last week, the comic is being released by Ubi Workshop and will follow a Brotherhood assassin named Arbaaz Mir.

Mir is embroiled in a fight with a powerful dictator who has wronged him personally, but the assassin will have to chose between obeying the Brotherhood or taking vengeance on his own. Mir's story will also be connected to Abstergo programmer Jot Soora, possibly as one of Soora's ancestors.

“I can say without reservation that this comic book is strongly inspired by the films of Stanley Kubrick,” writer Brenden Fletcher says in an interview with Ubi Workshop . “We wanted to do something different—tell a type of story never before seen in the Assassin's Creed universe—and touch on corners of the brand not yet explored by the video games... Fans who want to know what the future holds for Assassin's Creed beyond [ Assassin's Creed IV ] Black Flag would be advised to give it a read!”

Assassin's Creed: Brahman will be released this fall, most likely timed to come out near the console release Black Flag in late October. The PC release of Black Flag has been delayed until later in the year.