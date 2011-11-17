Assassin's Creed 3 to be set in Egypt?

The latest issue of PSM3 contains some interesting rumours regarding the future of the Assassin's Creed series, hinting that Assassin's Creed 3 could be set in ancient Egypt. The rumours have been spread by the ending of Assassin's Creed: Revelations, so beware of spoilers below the cut.

Near the end of Assassin's Creed: Revelations, Altair's son, Darim, tells his father he's taking one of the pieces of Eden to Alexandria, the ancient capital of Egypt.

It's a subtle hint, put it does suggest pyramid climbing could feature in future games. There's also the image below, which surfaced last year, and we now suspect is related to Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Encyclopaedia . Of course, Assassin's Creed hints have mislead us before, with the ending of the first game suggesting feudal Japan as a setting, rather than the Renaissance Italy we eventually got.

What time period would you like to see Assassin's Creed visit next? Our own Tom Senior desperately wants to see an 1800s version that sees you team up with Lord Byron.