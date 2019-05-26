Apex Legends revenue is down 74% in two months

Apex Legends has dropped out of the top 10 highest grossing games on PC for the first time since its launch, according to Nielsen-owned market research firm SuperData.

The game generated $24 million in April, SuperData said in its latest monthly report (thanks, Eurogamer), which marks a 74% drop since February, the shooter's launch month. The stats cover both PC and console.

Its April PC revenue was lower than Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and The Division 2, according to the report. League of Legends was the top grossing game.

The drop in revenue mirrors a decline of interest on Twitch: in May the game has averaged around 20,000 viewers, according to Twitch Tracker, compared to more than 200,000 in February.

Respawn will be hoping that updates outlined in a recently-released update roadmap can pull back in some of those players that have lost interest.