Apex Legends' next hero gets a new story trailer ahead of gameplay reveal

By Ted Litchfield
published

Gotta love a washed up has-been with nothing to lose.

Ballistic walking down snowy path looking pensive.
Respawn has revealed a story trailer (opens in new tab) for its next Apex Legends hero via its "Stories from the Outlands" series. Ballistic is a washed up veteran of an Apex Games predecessor who, wouldn't you know it, gets pulled out of retirement for one last job.

The trailer shows a distinctly The Dude (opens in new tab)-looking Ballistic puttering around his mansion before getting enraged by a 30 for 30 (opens in new tab) style documentary about his Thunderdome career, which concluded with him getting his teammate and brother-in-law killed thanks to a "selfish" and "crowd-pandering" combat style. 

Well, now his estranged son's trying to get in the game, so Ballistic sobers up, gives himself a Max Payne 3-style shave and haircut, and gently arranges (read: takes a hostage and demands) to take his son's place.

Ballistic's set for a more full breakdown with the upcoming season reveal trailer on the 25th, but I already dig his lore and look⁠—'punished, guilt-ridden gunslinger' is always in. He also sounds like my kinda character mechanically too⁠—he might have mellowed out a bit from his show-boating, hot-dogging style of Battle Royale gunplay, but not that much. 

His hot-headed hostage taking, Assault role, and "Refined Gunslinger" title all make me think he'll be an all-or-nothing glass cannon sort of guy. We'll know more with the April 26 trailer and next season's full arrival on May 9.

