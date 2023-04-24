Apex Legends' next hero gets a new story trailer ahead of gameplay reveal

Respawn has revealed a story trailer (opens in new tab) for its next Apex Legends hero via its "Stories from the Outlands" series. Ballistic is a washed up veteran of an Apex Games predecessor who, wouldn't you know it, gets pulled out of retirement for one last job.

You usually only get one shot...but sometimes, opportunity comes twice in a lifetime. And August Brinkman doesn’t intend to miss. pic.twitter.com/LbmUEyujceApril 24, 2023 See more

The trailer shows a distinctly The Dude (opens in new tab)-looking Ballistic puttering around his mansion before getting enraged by a 30 for 30 (opens in new tab) style documentary about his Thunderdome career, which concluded with him getting his teammate and brother-in-law killed thanks to a "selfish" and "crowd-pandering" combat style.

Well, now his estranged son's trying to get in the game, so Ballistic sobers up, gives himself a Max Payne 3-style shave and haircut, and gently arranges (read: takes a hostage and demands) to take his son's place.

Ballistic's set for a more full breakdown with the upcoming season reveal trailer on the 25th, but I already dig his lore and look⁠—'punished, guilt-ridden gunslinger' is always in. He also sounds like my kinda character mechanically too⁠—he might have mellowed out a bit from his show-boating, hot-dogging style of Battle Royale gunplay, but not that much.

His hot-headed hostage taking, Assault role, and "Refined Gunslinger" title all make me think he'll be an all-or-nothing glass cannon sort of guy. We'll know more with the April 26 trailer and next season's full arrival on May 9.