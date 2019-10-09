Apex Legends' mysterious loot vaults can now be unlocked

When the new World's Edge map went live in Apex Legends, it brought with it a new feature in the form of mysterious locked vaults. A countdown timer suggested that they would become unlockable at 1 pm ET today, although according to Polygon the light went green a little ahead of schedule. Either way, it's now possible to get inside, although it'll take a little effort and a little luck to open them up.

A key card is required to unlock the vaults, which drop randomly from the drones that buzz around the map, so you might need to pop a few before you find one. Once you've got a key card in your possession, the three vaults, at Lava City, Geyser, and Train Yard, will appear on your map. Go there, open the door, and revel in the rewards, which can include gold and high-rarity items.

It's a potentially good way to load up on powerful equipment early in a match, but multiple key cards can drop in a single match, meaning that you might not be the first to arrive at a particular vault—or that other folks might show up while you're busy basking in the moment.

Courtesy of OpTechTV, a map of the three vault locations is below.