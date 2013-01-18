Antichamber will confuse your mind on January 31

From what we've gathered so far of Alexander Bruce's psychedelic puzzler Antichamber , a number of recurring terms pop up: Brain-bending. Escher-like. Non-Euclidean. WTF JUST HAPPENED ARGGHH. They all properly illustrate Antichamber's wonderful abandonment of logic, but as a certain bald Matrix freedom fighter intoned, true understanding arrives after "seeing it for yourself." That becomes a reality on January 31 when Antichamber becomes available on Steam for a yet-undetermined price.

Like riding the inner-city bus route, nothing is taken for granted in Antichamber. Seemingly impossible puzzles and unimaginable jumps dance beyond comprehension, but the trick is to join that dance by breaking down your brain's barriers governing problem-solving. You'll carry a gun with the power to change, add, and remove matter as needed, and solutions carry a Portal-like rush of epiphany.

Such a strong subversion of how the world works excites us. It terrifies us. It makes us want to ponder the perceptions of our reality under a cold shower. But we definitely look forward to finally playing Antichamber in full at the end of the month.