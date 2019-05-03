Anthem support isn't on the wane despite staff movements, promises dev

Ongoing support for Anthem is not dropping off, despite persistent rumours that key development staff have moved on to other projects. Both executive producer Mark Darrah and lead producer Michael Gamble are believed to have moved on to Dragon Age 4, a rumour supported by this recent coy Tweet by Gamble (and one that Gamble elsewhere seems to deny).

Still, the tide of speculation was strong enough to have prompted BioWare's Chad Robertson, who heads the Live Service team at the company, to assure that the studio's still dedicated to Anthem's ongoing support. Famously plagued with problems at launch, Anthem's content roadmap was delayed last week to allow work on bug fixes and quality of life improvements.

"We remain 100 percent committed to Anthem and look forward to showing players the new content we are working on," Robertson Tweeted. "We want to make sure we aren’t overpromising, so our updates on what’s coming in the game will be focused when we have things near completion."

Gamble later reiterated: "There's been a lot of (incorrect) speculation on this. The studio's support and commitment to anthem HAS. NOT. CHANGED."

In other words: the official BioWare line hasn't changed, and despite the game's problems (and that it struggles to attract more than 200 Twitch viewers at once) Anthem, in a manner of speaking, lives.