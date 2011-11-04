Anno 2070 demo arrives, play the first two missions

Upcoming city-building sim, Anno 2070 has a demo! It covers the first two missions, in which you're tasked with funding and building a hydroelectric power plant at the behest of a tycoon leader. It should provide a gentle introduction to the construction and resource management mechanics, and also give us an opportunity to gawp at the lovely graphics engine (see more of it in these Anno trailers ). The full game contains two factions, and will let you extend your cities beyond the shores of your island to the bottom of the ocean. Grab the Anno 2070 demo here .