Today at PC Gamer the flood of E3 trailers continued unabated, and we were left with more questions than answers. What does BFE stand for? Does the Darkness 2 contain the world's first first person cruxifiction? How does Catwoman keep her suit unzipped like that? And most of all, is Duke Nukem really going to come out?

Find a glib summary of other PC gaming news within.

So tell us readers, what's your dream E3 announcement? The one you'd like to see the most, no matter how implausible. Answers in the comments below.