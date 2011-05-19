Today on PCGamer.com we reviewed The Witcher 2 , found out why Mass Effect's Commander Shepard is a MONSTER and saw the first images of the Minecraft sky dimension . On top of all that, we discovered that Arma 3 is on the way! The first screenshots of the new military man-shoot already look extremely impressive.

What more can we learn today from the world of PC gaming? Find out in our latest linky list of news.

Today in the PC Gamer UK office, we're on deadline, which means everything seems to be happening twice as fast as usual. As well as running around and screaming, we've been making exciting preparations for this year's E3. It's only a few weeks away, and we're looking forward to what should be an amazing showing for PC gaming this year. What would you like to see announced in LA in a few weeks time?