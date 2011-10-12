So Mass Effect is going to have a mutiplayer! A co-op last stand mode in fact, where you can play as different races. I quizzed the PC gamer team on their preferences.
Me: Mass Effect multiplayer, you can play as any race, who would you be? It's for the end of day joke,
Owen: That fat dude with no emotions.
Graham: I've never played Mass Effect so... the spaceship.
Tim: The big robot thing at the end of Mass Effect 2.
Rich: Rachni!
Me: But they're ext-
Rich: RACHNI!
The correct answer, of course, is 'swashbuckling Volus space pirate'
- Relic talk to Eurogamer about the successes and failures of making Space Marine.
- Gamasutra have some information on Deus Ex: Human Revolution's design process.
- Beefjack report on research into gamer types, suggesting 'mono', 'commuter' and 'family' be added to 'casual' and 'core'.
- Rock Paper Shotgun report that comics writer Marv Wolfman will be writing Planetside 2.
- Massively say The Old Republic beta is being extended to include players from Australia and New Zealand.
- Gamasutra have sci-fi author Neal Stephenson's GDC talk on the future of games.
- Bluesnews say Sonic Generations is coming to PC.
How about you readers, who would you be?