So Mass Effect is going to have a mutiplayer! A co-op last stand mode in fact, where you can play as different races. I quizzed the PC gamer team on their preferences.

Me: Mass Effect multiplayer, you can play as any race, who would you be? It's for the end of day joke,

Owen: That fat dude with no emotions.

Graham: I've never played Mass Effect so... the spaceship.

Tim: The big robot thing at the end of Mass Effect 2.

Rich: Rachni!

Me: But they're ext-

Rich: RACHNI!

The correct answer, of course, is 'swashbuckling Volus space pirate'

Check inside for a selection of extra-terrestrial PC gaming news.

  • Relic talk to Eurogamer about the successes and failures of making Space Marine.

  • Gamasutra have some information on Deus Ex: Human Revolution's design process.

  • Beefjack report on research into gamer types, suggesting 'mono', 'commuter' and 'family' be added to 'casual' and 'core'.

  • Rock Paper Shotgun report that comics writer Marv Wolfman will be writing Planetside 2.

  • Massively say The Old Republic beta is being extended to include players from Australia and New Zealand.

  • Gamasutra have sci-fi author Neal Stephenson's GDC talk on the future of games.

  • Bluesnews say Sonic Generations is coming to PC.

How about you readers, who would you be?

