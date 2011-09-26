The Minecraft 1.9 update includes some strange things. Strangest so far was the mushroom cow or ' Mooshroom ', apparently the result of innocent cows blundering into the mushroom biome, which Tom Francis showed to the rest of us today. "What do you think?" he asked. "Kill it!" screamed Craig in horror. "It shouldn't be!" wept Rich. Poor Mooshroom, it only wanted to be loved.

The new Nvidia drivers released today significantly improve the performance of the Battlefield 3 beta, say Eurogamer .



The Total War forums have the details on the Shogun 2 patch accompanying Rise of the Samurai.



Gamasutra say Zynga's profits have dropped by 95%.



Bioware tell Eurogamer they're considering a new Jade Empire game.



Joystiq reports that beta invites have gone out for Gotham City Imposters.



Bethblog have details on Gun Runners Arsenal, the new weapon pack DLC for Fallout: New Vegas.



The Dead Island Director's Cut mod has been updated, and now rebalances co-op too.



Rocksteady tell Eurogamer the delayed PC version of Arkham City will be 'Worth the wait' and will only be delayed a couple of weeks.



Notch has talked about including animal breeding in future Minecraft updates, so tell us readers, what two animals would you most like to crossbreed (in or out of Minecraft)?