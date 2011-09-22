"Get down on floor!"
Oh dear, it seems Tom has been a little too inspired by those Payday: The Heist screens and decided to stage a burglary of his own. Now he's wearing a disturbing clown mask and trying to take Graham's Diablo 3 beta codes at gunpoint. The police have been called in, but he's taken Owen hostage and is trying to trade him for freedom.
Check inside for a selection of armed and dangerous PC gaming news.
- CVG are reporting that Game will sell OnLive in their stores, the first retailer in the world to do so.
- Massively interview CCP's Shane Defreest about World of Darkness .
- RockPaperShotgun let us know Global Agenda's Recursive Colony update is live.
- DICE's Karl Magnus Troedsson explains to Eurogamer why there's no commander in Battlefield 3.
- VG247 have a new version of the Max Payne 3 trailer with pop ups pointing out interesting details.
We're all excited about pulling off an armed blag* in Payday readers, how about you?
*Translation for foreigners, successfully performing an armed robbery.