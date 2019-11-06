An Age of Mythology definitive edition or reboot is still a possibility

There's now only one game in the Age of Empires series that isn't getting a definitive edition, but that might not be the case forever. Age of Mythology is a fan favourite and got an HD remaster in 2014, and it doesn't sound like Microsoft is done with the spin-off.

Age of Empires creative director Adam Isgreen says that mythology's future is up in the air, but that there are a lot of things that could be done with it.

"Mythology occupies this really interesting space," he says. "Do we just do a definitive version of it, or do we do something grander with it, rebooting it or taking it in a new direction? There are so many opportunities that I see with Mythology, I just don't know what we're going to do yet. We're going to think it through. We want to make our fans happy, and if the fans want us to do a definitive version, we'll heavily consider going in that direction."

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition is due out on November 14, and while there may be more modes and campaigns developed, it presumably frees up some resources if the team does decide to explore another version of Age of Mythology. There's still Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition yet to come, however, which was announced back in 2017.

For more details on series' second wind and Age of Empires 2: Definitive edition, keep an eye out for the full interview later today.