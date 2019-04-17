AMD's Ryzen 5 1600 processor drops to $119, its lowest price yet

Third-generation Ryzen processors are on the horizon, which means more discounts on the first-generation chips. Now you can get AMD's previous mid-range CPU, the Ryzen 5 1600, for $119.95 on Amazon and Newegg. That's the lowest price we've seen yet, at $69 below the original MSRP.

The Ryzen 5 1600 has 6 cores and 12 threads, with a base clock of 3.2GHz and a turbo clock of 3.6GHz. Like all Ryzen CPUs, you can overclock it to your heart's desire. Even though the 1600 is getting a bit old, as it was released in 2017, it's still more than enough for gaming in 2019. I have it paired with an Nvidia GTX 1080 in my own PC, and I can play just about any AAA game at 1080p ultrawide without issues.

This uses the same AM4 socket as second-generation Ryzen processors, so you can upgrade your CPU down the road without replacing your whole motherboard.

