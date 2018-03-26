AMD’s latest GPU drivers bring optimizations to Far Cry 5, fix cryptocurrency mining bug

Radeon GPU users have a new Adrenalin Edition GPU driver package available, version 18.3.4. The new (and "optional") driver release contains optimizations for Far Cry 5, which releases tomorrow, and could improve cryptocurrency mining performance on some PCs, according to the release notes.

AMD lists the potential boost in mining performance as one of three fixed issues. They include:

Some blockchain workloads may experience lower performance than expected when compared to previous Radeon Software releases.

Final Fantasy XV may experience bright lighting effects on some trees in specific map locations.

Final Fantasy XV may experience an application hang or crash after advancing in game to chapter 2.

As for Far Cry 5, AMD notes that users may experience flickering in some instances, and specifically if switching tasks while playing the game using a multi-GPU setup. Other known issues include:

A random system hang may be experienced after extended periods of use on system configurations using 12 GPU's for compute workloads.

Destiny 2 may experience an application hang in the mission "Heist" on some Radeon GCN1.0 products.

Destiny 2 may experience long load times when the application has been open for extended periods of time.

Radeon Overlay may intermittently fail to enable when toggled in some games.

Resizing Radeon Settings may cause the window to intermittently stutter.

You can grab the new driver package here. Also be sure to check out our review (in progress) of Far Cry 5.