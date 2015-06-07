Amazon hiring for an "ambitious new PC game"

Not content with selling everything from nail scissors to thoroughly affordable box canvas prints of Paul Ross, Amazon have decided they want to make games. (Not just to stream games, but to make them.) Specifically, they want to make PC games, and they've announced as much over on Gamasutra. That's the place major companies tend to go when they want to advertise jobs, and Amazon have a whole host of them listed. They're making an "ambitious new PC game" using "the latest technology", with a team that already consists of former Portal, World of Warcraft, BioShock, Half-Life 2, Left 4 Dead, Dota 2, Halo, Infamous, Shadow of Mordor and The Last of Us developers. Which is to say: they're probably not making a match-3.

There are 26 job positions listed on Gamasutra, while others are listed on the Amazon job site. They're looking for artists, tool/platform engineers, and other development positions, and as usual with this sort of thing, they're looking for people with previous experience with 'AAA' games.

Portal designer Kim Swift, Far Cry 2 director Clint Hocking, and Valve's Tom Leonard (he was the project lead on Left 4 Dead 2) are already at Amazon Game Studios, presumably working on something featuring malevolent AI, malaria and fast zombies. Would you like to join them? Well of course you would—though you will need the relevant experience and expertise.

Cheers, VG247.