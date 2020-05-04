Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition will finally be compatible with Capture Age

Capture Age is a tool designed for use with the original, 1999 version of classic RTS Age of Empires 2. It's great for spectating, as it adds an overlay of realtime stats, increases zoom in both directions, and generally makes for a better viewer experience. It's been used in both Hidden Cup 2 and Escape Champions League tournaments, but it wasn't compatible with the Definitive Edition of Age of Empires 2 released in 2019. That's about to change.

World's Edge, the Redmond-based Microsoft studio overseeing Age of Empires, has announced a partnership with Capture Age, and a new version of the tool is being designed.

As the announcement explains, "Recently, the Capture Age team were responsible for the amazing overlay used during the Red Bull Wololo and Hidden Cup 3. The overlay tracked multiple players’ resources, population and completed research in real-time, without having to swap between views or access menu systems."

The new version of Capture Age will include features like an enhanced minimap with high-contrast colors, a world overlay with monk conversion time indicators, per-unit statistics and individual unit kills, direct scoreboard integration, and an event panel documenting tribute amounts, market usage, and other notable events.