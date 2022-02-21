Adults only horror game Agony Unrated goes missing from players' Steam libraries

Audio player loading…

Agony, a hammy survival horror game about a soul trying to escape Hell by finding someone called "the Red Goddess", was released by Madmind Studios in 2018. An adults only version called Agony Unrated followed after some uncertainty and confusion—Agony Unrated was first canceled "Due to technical and legal reasons", then mysteriously appeared on Steam anyway.

In an odd reversal of its appearance, Agony Unrated has now vanished from the Steam libraries of players who received it for free as a bonus for owning the original game. Madmind Studio posted a blog explaining that the two games "were delinked by Steam."

"As most of you know," the post went on, "until now, if you bought Agony you also received a copy of Agony UNRATED in your library. This was always our intended way to do this and that didn't change. As some of you are also aware, games with themes similar to ours can often face some difficulties on this platform.

"Unfortunately, we still don't have full knowledge on why they were delinked and we're unable to link the games again using our own tools, so we're now in contact with Steam support to work out the solution that'll satisfy everyone."

A look at the history of the package containing both games on SteamDB shows that Agony Unrated was removed from it on February 16. Agony Unrated remains available as a separate purchase on Steam, and it seems like players who obtained it that way still have access to their copies.

On the games' Steam forums, players have accused Madmind of being responsible for the removal and begun leaving negative user reviews, which seems a little like jumping the gun. I've reached out to Madmind for further information, and will update this story when we know more.