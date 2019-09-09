Acer's 32" 4K G-Sync monitor is down to $700 right now

(Image credit: Acer)

The Acer Predator XB321HK has been in our roundup of the best gaming monitors for a while, as it's one of the greatest high-end displays you can get. If you have a PC that can handle 4K gaming, the Acer monitor has dropped to $699.99 at B&H Photo. That's a savings of $200 from the original price.

This monitor is 32 inches across, with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 (4K). It uses an IPS panel, so colors should look great, and Nvidia G-Sync is supported. However, the maximum refresh rate is only 60Hz, and you have to use the DisplayPort connector to even reach that (HDMI will only get you to 24Hz).

The lack of a higher refresh rate is a bummer, but the IPS panel combined with the 4K resolution should make your games (and anything else) look stunning. But don't take it from me⁠—the monitor is sitting at an average of 4/5 stars on Amazon, out of 850 customer reviews.

