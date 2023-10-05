How to reduce your Notoriety in Assassin's Creed Mirage

You'll gain notoriety If you're caught robbing people, banging into and aggravating guards, or straight-up murdering folk in Assassin's Creed Mirage . There are three levels of notoriety that increase your chances of being attacked on sight as each stage progresses, but thankfully, there's a way to step out of the light and into the shadows once more. In this guide, I'll cover how to decrease your notoriety so you can get back to Hidden One activities with ease.

What is notoriety?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

If you are seen killing, stealing or pickpocketing, you'll gain a bad rep as a common criminal as opposed to a skilled assassin. You'll see the notoriety bar glowing red in the bottom right of your screen. There are three tiers of notoriety that you need to be aware of:

First threshold : Civilians might recognize you and Wanted posters will appear.

: Civilians might recognize you and Wanted posters will appear. Second threshold : Guards will have increased perception and you'll be more easily detected. Archers will appear on rooftops making your escapes more difficult and civilians are more likely to alert the guard to your location. More Wanted posters will also appear.

: Guards will have increased perception and you'll be more easily detected. Archers will appear on rooftops making your escapes more difficult and civilians are more likely to alert the guard to your location. More Wanted posters will also appear. Third threshold: The Elite Shakiriyya guard will hunt for you and regular guards will easily detect you. Civs will alert the guards to your presence almost immediately and Wanted posters draw bigger crowds.

Basically: don't get caught! But if you are and your notoriety grows, there are two steps you can take to reduce it.

How to decrease your notoriety

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ubisoft) (Image credit: Ubisoft)

The first and easiest step is to tear down those Wanted posters. They'll glow gold on the side of buildings and will appear as a little poster icon on your map and nav bar. They usually reappear in the same places so won't be too difficult to find.

Alternatively, you can speak with a Munadi and offer them a Power Token to reduce your notoriety level, which you can get by fulfilling contracts and pickpocketing. Again, there's a little poster icon that denotes their location, but the poster is ripped. Once you've spoken with them you'll no longer be notorious, but you will be down a Power Token which you can use during assassination missions to recruit mercs.