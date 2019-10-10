A Skryim pillow seems like a nice present

Redditor r/o0PETER0o decided to give a friend the gift that keeps on giving, by which I mean a videogame-themed pillow. Unfortunately most videogame-themed pillows are kind of gross, but that's no reason to give up. Armed with a screenshot from the game's overlong introductory sequence and a link to a website that makes personalized pillows—and socks, towels, and so on—by printing customer-submitted images on them, r/o0PETER0o created the memetastic present you see above.

The website in question was bagsoflove.co.uk, by the way, which is not a name that suggests wholesome gifts like this one but whatever. After r/o0PETER0o posted a photo of the pillow to the Elder Scrolls subreddit yesterday it was then ripped off by someone else and reposted to r/gaming without attribution, because of course it was. Go upvote the original and restore some justice to the world.