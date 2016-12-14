A No Man's Sky bug lets you land your freighter on a planet

Since Hello Games surprised us all with a major new No Man's Sky patch, players have been poking at it to see if it'll do anything strange. A tweak to the game's files has resulted in limitless vertical base-building, but the latest quirk is undeniably a bug, albeit a cool one.

YouTuber Sirian Gaming has managed to land his freighter – those gargantuan floating space vessels you can now purchase and own – on a planet. To do so you have to have good reflexes and an abundance of patience. Basically, you need to call your freighter in the very second you enter a planet's atmosphere.

The video below demonstrates how it's done, and also shows you how cool it is to have a freighter wedged into the side of your home planet. Hopefully one day, we'll be able to do this for real. I don't care if the science doesn't make sense.