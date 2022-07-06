A new Witcher game releases tomorrow

Audio player loading…

Tomorrow we're going to get an all new Witcher game and honestly, I'm as surprised as you are. Obviously it's not The Witcher 4 (opens in new tab), which CD Projekt Red confirmed earlier this year. It's actually a deckbuilding roguelike based on the card game Gwent.

As reported by IGN (opens in new tab), Gwent: Rogue Mage, originally codenamed Project Golden Nekker, will be released tomorrow on July 7. Billed as a 'singleplayer expansion' for CDPR's multiplayer Gwent, it's nonetheless being released as a standalone adventure. It'll cost you $10 for the base game, with a premium edition available for $20 that comes with in-game skins, cosmetics and card packs for the multiplayer version.

Speaking to IGN, Rogue Mage director Vladimir Tortsov says this release "came out of us noticing that years after The Witcher 3's release, there are a significant number of players who want a more PvE experience from Gwent.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

"While Gwent multiplayer is a fantastic game for those who are looking for a great PvP multiplayer experience, we perfectly understand that many Witcher players loved the original mini-game of Gwent for totally different reasons. With Rogue Mage we aim to give this audience a reason to play modern-day Gwent in the format they prefer."

Though its imminent release is a surprise to me, what isn't is that Rogue Mage is a roguelike deckbuilder. Come on, with all the success we've seen in that genre in recent years, this format seems like an obvious choice for The Witcher's card series. Build a deck and see how far you can go with a sprinkle of story.

Tortsov says to experience everything the game has to offer will take about 30 hours. It's also a prequel game, set hundreds of years before Geralt's adventures, albeit Tortsov stresses that the focus was on gameplay over narrative—"We do not treat this expansion as an official addition to The Witcher lore". I guess we'll get to find out how good the final product is in a matter of hours.