A modding team has recreated Doom 64 in vanilla Doom II

Doom has been ported to countless platforms, and back in the '90s they even managed to get it running on a Super Nintendo. But what of the Nintendo 64? It did get Doom, but it didn't bear much resemblance to the original id Software games: the maps, enemy models and general vibe were all completely different, so it's something of a curio among fans.

Doom 64 has been properly ported into GZDoom before, so if you want a close-to-authentic experience of the game, Doom 64: Retribution is probably what you're after. But if you want to play the Doom 64 maps in the vanilla Doom engine, modder / .wadder Mechadon has you sorted.

"The goal was to recreate the major aspects of the maps while allowing for creative liberties where needed or wanted," the project leader writes on Doomworld. "There are lots of new graphics, some new textures (like skies), some new music tracks, a couple of new monsters, and minor enhancements for folks who play in advanced ports (like GZDoom)."

To download the .wad and for more information, head over here. In the meantime, here's a neat retro-styled trailer for the .wad.