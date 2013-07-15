Google Street View: Explore 50 of the world's most beautiful places from your living room

Google Street View : creepy or cool? We're leaning towards amazing! How else would some of us ever be able to visit some of the world's most remarkable landmarks and historical structures? Furthermore, if you're trying to take advantage of this summer by really going scuba diving in the Great Barrier Reef or scaling Mt. Kilimanjaro, why not preview the locales with Google Street View first? After all, you'll be able to see some of the most breathtaking parts of the planet for free and you won't have to deal with some of the extreme weather conditions!

To help you on your quest of discovery, we've compiled the 50 best Google Street Views we could gather and arranged them alphabetically. Keep in mind that we would have liked to include places like the Great Wall of China and the Pyramids in Egypt, but unfortunately Google Street View isn't available everywhere just yet. Still, we think there's enough here to dazzle you.

To get the most out of Google Streetview, make sure to click on your screen to move the camera around, click on the road ahead or use the navigation arrows to traverse the terrain. Also make sure to click on user-submitted photos (wherever applicable) to get a better view of each location.

Have you been to any of our favorite Street View locations? Let us know in the comments below!

Alaskan Pipeline, Dalton Highway, Alaska: Take some time out to journey along the scenic Dalton Highway if you need some time to yourself. Originally built as a supply road for the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System, it's now mainly a stretch of gorgeous land as far as the eye can see.