50 Best Google Street Views
Google Street View: Explore 50 of the world's most beautiful places from your living room
Google Street View : creepy or cool? We're leaning towards amazing! How else would some of us ever be able to visit some of the world's most remarkable landmarks and historical structures? Furthermore, if you're trying to take advantage of this summer by really going scuba diving in the Great Barrier Reef or scaling Mt. Kilimanjaro, why not preview the locales with Google Street View first? After all, you'll be able to see some of the most breathtaking parts of the planet for free and you won't have to deal with some of the extreme weather conditions!
To help you on your quest of discovery, we've compiled the 50 best Google Street Views we could gather and arranged them alphabetically. Keep in mind that we would have liked to include places like the Great Wall of China and the Pyramids in Egypt, but unfortunately Google Street View isn't available everywhere just yet. Still, we think there's enough here to dazzle you.
To get the most out of Google Streetview, make sure to click on your screen to move the camera around, click on the road ahead or use the navigation arrows to traverse the terrain. Also make sure to click on user-submitted photos (wherever applicable) to get a better view of each location.
Have you been to any of our favorite Street View locations?
Alaskan Pipeline, Dalton Highway, Alaska: Take some time out to journey along the scenic Dalton Highway if you need some time to yourself. Originally built as a supply road for the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System, it's now mainly a stretch of gorgeous land as far as the eye can see.
Amazon Rainforest, Brazil: There's no better time to trek through the Amazon than now, especially since the world's rainforests are shrinking. With Google Street View, you won't even have to break a sweat to trek through the mammoth maze of lush tropical greenery.
Arc de Triomphe, France: One of the most famous monuments in Paris, the Arc de Triomphe honors those fallen in the French Revolutionary and Napoleonic Wars. It's also a very beautiful piece of architecture!
Big Ben, United Kingdom: One of London's most famous landmarks is just a few clicks away. In addition to the large and iconic clock, you can check out the nearby London Eye and Palace of Westminster.
Cambridge Bay, Canada: Cambridge Bay is the largest stop for research vessels traveling through the Arctic Ocean's Northwest Passage. It also happens to be a very popular spot for fishing. If you'd rather just take in the sights without having to go home smelling fishy, relax in knowing you can visit the area behind the comfort of your monitor.
Cape York Peninsula, Australia: The gorgeous Cape York peninsula can now be traversed via Street View -- take in the huge expanse of untouched wilderness. It's one of the last areas on the entire planet of pure, unadulterated nature. You can practically smell the salty air from here.
Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro: Samba, de Janeiro! Have a tropical beach party on the sands of the Copacabana Beach without having to leave the comfort of your living room. Tanning will still have to be done at a tanning bed, however.
Bran Castle (Count Dracula's Castle), Transylvania: So maybe Dracula isn't real, at least not in the way you wish he were. You can tour the majestic legendary castle all the way over in Transylvania, which is actually pretty creepy.
Death Valley, California: Situated in the Mojave Desert, you might think a place called "Death Valley" would be a terrible location to check out, but its various sand dunes produce a pristine and calming effect. Don't get us wrong, the place can be a nightmare to actually go to with the place recording the hottest temperatures on Earth, but at least you won't have to deal with the sweltering heat on Google Maps!
Eiffel Tower, France: The iconic Eiffel Tower is now in your view, without you having to pay for an expensive flight to travel all the way to France. Experience the romantic city in all of its glory and make sure you click on some of the community-submitted photographs!
Fuji Golf Course, Japan: Set against Mt. Fuji and saddled with a beautiful view, the Fuji Golf Course is the place to be if you're a fan of the sport.
Gateway Arch, St. Louis: Check out the gorgeous Arch of St. Louis up close – silly golden McDonalds arches these are not!
The Getty Center, Los Angeles: Peruse this prestigious $1.3 billion museum with pre-20th century European paintings and artwork. The Getty Center is well known for its architecture, gardens, and breathtaking views of Los Angeles.
Ginza District, Japan: Neon lights, shopping, and night life adorn this upscale area of Tokyo, and you can be at the forefront of it all. Chanel, Dior, and Louis Vuitton await!
Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco: You've seen it in several sitcoms and movies over the years -- now see it up close and personal, sans disasters or movie clichés.
Google Data Center, North Carolina: Trek through one of Google's very own data centers, where wacky hijinks appear to be taking place. Can you spot the Stormtrooper?
Grand Canyon, Arizona: One of the greatest wonders of the modern world, Arizona's crowning glory can be safely spelunked via Street View. On a related note, Maximum PC Online Managing Editor Jimmy Thang shot a travel documentary of his trip down the Grand Canyon here.
Great Barrier Reef, Australia: Now you can explore the Barrier Reef without having to squeeze into a wetsuit or risk the bends. Over 2,900 individual reefs are found within Australia's enormous and world-famous coral reef system -- you may not see them all via Street View, but you'll be a lot closer than having never set foot there! Make sure to click through the navigation arrows to be transported through the sea!
Hakone Ropeway, Japan: If you wanted to check out Mt. Fuji via aerial lift but are afraid of heights, fret not as the Google Street View of the mountain is pretty dang cool.
Hanauma Bay, Hawaii: Formed within a volcano cone and rife with marine life and gorgeous beaches, Hanauma Bay is "textbook" Hawaii. Next thing you know, you'll be whisked away wearing a lei. Make sure to use the navigation arrows to "swim" through the Pacific Ocean.
Hollywood, California: A lot of promising, wide-eyed youths move out to Hollywood to pursue their dreams in the entertainment industry. Most of them end up losing everything they have, but you can skip that unfortunate part by visiting the glamorous town via Google Street View!
Iwami Silver Mine, Japan: The remains of the silver mine of Oda tell the tale of the biggest silver mine through all of Japanese history. Now, hundreds of years later, you can peruse the geological wonder from the Internet. Neat, huh?
Kennedy Space Center, Florida: If those dreams of becoming an astronaut just aren't working out for you, you can actually tour the Kennedy Space Center thanks to Google. It's not space, but it's the next best thing.
Kumamoto Castle, Japan: One of the most fortified castles in the world, many say Japan's hilltop Kumamoto Castle is the best the country has to offer.
Las Vegas, Nevada: There's no place like Sin City. Visiting the strip, you'll encounter some of the grandest hotels and casinos in the world. Unfortunately, most that visit Las Vegas also lose a lot of money, that's why it may be a better idea to visit Sin City from the comforts of your own living room!
The Louvre, France: Like the other museums on the list, The Louvre is home to legendary artwork like the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo. It was also heavily featured in the book/movie The Da Vinci Code, if you're into that.
Mayan Ruins, Mexico: The ancient Mesoamerican civilization left behind an intriguing archaeological site. No matter how much you paid attention in history, there's something magical about this lost civilization that keeps you captivated. Make sure to drag the Google Street View stick figure guy on to the map for the full Street View.
Mount Everest Base Camp, Nepal: If you've ever dreamt of visiting Everest Base Camp, but lacked the finances and physical prowess to do so, head on over to the Street View for a majestic look at one of the most breathtaking mountains of all time.
Museo de Cera, Madrid: Visit this kooky Madrid wax museum for some extremely realistic wax sculptures of everything ranging from Batman to Justin Bieber.
Niagara Falls, New York: These three majestic waterfalls are renowned as a source of hydroelectric power and fearsome beauty that can be found on the border of New York and Ontario. With Google Street View, you'll be able to see all of its wonder without getting yourself wet!
Redwood National Park, California: Redwood National Park contains the tallest and one of the biggest tree species on the planet. In addition to the plethora of Redwood trees, the park does an excellent job preserving its indigenous flora and fauna. Think the forests of Fern Gully (without the scariness).
Scott's Discovery Hut, Antarctica: Did you know that a trip to Antarctica can cost over $7,000? If you've ever felt the desire to check out the world-famous Discovery Hut landmark, constructed by Robert Falcon Scott in 1902, take comfort in knowing that you won't need to spend mucho money to do so! Make sure you click around to get a virtual tour inside the hut!
South Pole: There's something beautiful about a bunch of the world's flags all chilling together down at the South Pole. If you think it's too cold for your blood to visit, feel free to roam the icy lands by your warm fire place.
Space Needle, Seattle: Travel all the way to the top of one of the tallest and most iconic structures in America and just chill. Make sure you click on some of the community pictures too!
St. Patrick's Cathedral, New York: Explore the ornate outer and inner workings of this Neo-Gothic style cathedral church seated in midtown Manhattan. It's almost like stepping into another place and time entirely.
Stonehenge, United Kingdom: We're still not exactly sure who built the prehistoric monument, but it is certainly a question worth pondering. Check out the awesome Google Street View of it above, and give us your theories!
Swiss Alps, Switzerland: Switzerland's impressive mountain range acted as a transit during the Middle Ages and played important roles throughout history, and aside from the historical significance, they're an inspiring sight. The best part of the Google Streetview is that you won't have to scale any mountains to enjoy the gorgeous scenery!
Tasmania: The scenic reaches of Tasmania probably won't be home to many Devils (if that's what you're thinking) but the lush visuals should more than make up for that.
Times Square, New York: Easily the most iconic section of one of the world's greatest cities, Times Square in NYC is a sight to behold. Though it has a relentless hustle and bustle that can be a bit hard to deal with, you won't have to worry about that aspect of New York City life if you visit it through Google Street View!
Tengboche Monastery, Khumjung, Eastern Region, Nepal: Located more than 12,000 feet above sea level in Nepal lies the Tengboche Monastery. Its high elevation attracts a large number of adventurous mountaineers and hikers. The one downside to the area is that it can be prone to earthquakes, but you'll be able to explore without any of these dangers through Google Street View.
Tokyo Tower, Japan: Reminiscent of the Eiffel Tower and present in a good amount of anime, the 1,093-ft tall Tokyo Towers is one of Japan's most visited tourist attractions.
Toyota Museum, Japan: Take a quick stroll through the history of an iconic automobile manufacturer with Street View. You can look at the expensive vintage vehicles, but there's no touching! ...mostly because you can't.
Uhuru Peak, Mt. Kilimanjaro, Tanzania: The views from Mt. Kilimanjaro, the tallest mountain in Africa, are amazing. The problem? Getting up there isn't so easy. Checking out the Google Street View of the place will save you from climbing 19,000 feet, however.
Versailles, France: Ornate decor, lush architecture, and expensive antiques? This must be the exuberantly beautiful French town of Versailles.
Waikiki Beach, Hawaii: One of Hawaii's most prestigious and popular tourist spots is available for perusal, so make yourself a tropical drink as you click through the island's hot spots.
Washington National Mall, Washington, D.C.: Sandwiched between the Lincoln Memorial and U.S. Capitol is one of the best and most iconic places to get your US history on.
Whistler Peak, Canada: Home of the 2010 Winter Olympics, this skier's dream is home to killer views and even more challenging ski runs. The best part about the Google Street View of the location is that you won't have to break a leg when you check it out!
White House, Washington D.C.: The President isn't in, but you can have a look around his quarters. Take it all in while contemplating what you'd do if you ever assumed the role.
Yosemite National Park, California: One of the most beautiful National Parks on the planet, Yosemite attracts thousands of travelers every day. It is also home to Half Dome, which is the mountain that the North Face logo is based upon. On a related note, you can see Maximum PC Online Managing Editor trekking up Half Dome here.
Zion National Park, Utah: Widely considered one of the most beautiful National Parks in the world, Zion National Park envelopes you in its red rocky walls and lush green vegetation. You can drive through much of the park, which certainly benefits its Google Street View!