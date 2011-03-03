17 percent of Battlefield Heroes players want to buy advantages

At today's GDC talk, Senior Producer of Battlefield Heroes Ben Cousins revealed that 17% of the game's players want to buy items that would provide them an edge.

In attempts to make Battlefield Heroes more profitable, Cousins and his team conducted a survey of the players to find out just what kind of offers would convince them to pay for items. The response was a demand for items that gave players an advantage in-game. "What really surprised us was how far up this one was: ”If I could by items that give me an advantage" Stuff like health boost, speed boost, etc. This wasn't even on our list of things to do, but 17% of responders wanted it," explained Cousins.

Would you be willing to pay money for an in-game stat boost? Let us know in the comments.