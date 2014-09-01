You can now hack CCTV cameras in Grand Theft Auto IV, thanks to this Watch Dogs mod

That's the problem with Grand Theft Auto IV : you can't hack, you can't ride on the roof of trains and you can't use nuclear weaponry. The latter isn't likely to change any time soon, but two clever GTA IV modders have managed to add a lot of the functionality of Watch Dogs into the six-year old game.

The mod, which is available right now , covers Nico Belic in Aiden Pearce's trademark trenchcoat and even shares the same hands-in-pockets idle animation. You'll be able to hack payphones, ATMs, ticket machines, wall lights, trains, traffic lights, road blocks, cameras, drink machines and parked cars. It also introduces the ability to shoot witnesses to your crimes.

Of course, you could choose to stick with the originals instead: Watch Dogs is reportedly getting a whole new city via DLC, while Grand Theft Auto V releases later this year for PC.

Here's a video of the mod in action: