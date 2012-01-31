XCOM: Enemy Unknown screenshots show Sectoids and 'splodes

More screenshots of XCOM: Enemy Unknown have appeared on Game Informer , illustrating two combat missions featuring some familiar enemies. The first encounter has a three-person squad taking on a squad of aliens that have decided to invade a convenience store to grab a can of Coke. The heavy weapons guy gets pinned behind a van, and a soldier must take to the rooftops to get a firing angle and distract the monsters. That frees up the heavy, who unhooks his boomstick and slots a rocket through the doorway, obliterating the alien menace and saving vital Coca Cola stocks for the coming war.

They also manage to raid the mulchy green invader remains, finding alien tech to send back to base. in XCOM, your scientists can dismantle alien tech to learn how it's made, and incorporate that tech into new toys for your ground-assault teams. Here are nine screenshots from the fight.