World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic is coming on September 26

Blizzard is offering an XP boost for Burning Crusade players to help them get ready.

Blizzard has confirmed that last week's leak was accurate: World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic (opens in new tab) will be out on September 26 (opens in new tab).

Wrath of the Lich King, detailing the battle against Arthas Menethil in the frozen realm of Northrend, is arguably the best expansion in World of Warcraft's history, and the Classic edition promises a few key changes to make it more immediately accessible for newcomers. First and foremost, players will be able to jump into the Death Knight class (opens in new tab) right from the start rather than have to reach level 55 as they did in the original version.

The expansion will also add a new Inscryption profession that enables players to inscribe glyphs that alter the properties of spells and abilities, bring back fan-favorite dungeons and raids including Azjol-Nerub and the Culling of Stratholme, and add achievements and new rewards to WoW Classic.

Ahead of the Wrath of the Lich King Classic launch, Blizzard has also added an optional buff for players in Burning Crusade Classic (opens in new tab) called Joyous Journeys that will boost their experience gains by 50%. The buff will be available until Wrath of the Lich King Class goes live, and for players who'd rather keep rolling with the standard XP rates it can be switched on and off by any innkeeper in the capital city. (But why would you want to do that?)

If you'd like to get in on the Lich King action a little early, the Wrath of the Lich King Classic beta is still running too—you can sign up for a shot at access at worldofwarcraft.com (opens in new tab).

