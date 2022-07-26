Today's Wordle answer #402: Tuesday, July 26

Audio player loading…

You'll find all the help you need with today's Wordle right here. Whether you're after a quick clue or simply the answer to the July 26 (402) puzzle, it's all waiting for you below.

I'm on the prowl today, determined to catch all the Wordle inspiration hidden in my normal routine and then store it safely away for future use. It was going very well until my mind got caught on the idea of WORDS being a potential valid answer (and not all that bad a guess either way), which almost feels like a "The call is coming from inside the house" kind of plot twist. At least Wordle itself is too long to use (and to be fair not a real word either)—that kind of recursive answer would've really sent my head spinning.

Wordle today: A hint for Tuesday, July 26

Today's answer is one word with at least two meanings attached to it. Sometimes this word is used to describe an easy job, something that'll be cleared with little effort. It can also refer to clothing secured by any sort of belt too. One of today's consonants is used twice.

Today's Wordle answer (402)

Not sure? No problem. The answer to the July 26 (402) Wordle is CINCH.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Today's answer may be the plural form of a four-letter word.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those in our Wordle archive (opens in new tab).