Today's Wordle answer #388: Tuesday, July 12

I'm here to give you a little clue to the puzzle of the day, as well as the complete Wordle answer for July 12 (388) if you need it.

I went through a phase of trying to remember all the rules and trends of the English language in an attempt to help me make better guesses—which letters tend to get grouped together or are most likely to appear, that sort of thing. It probably would've been a good idea if English didn't keep setting up rules only to break them.

Hint for today's Wordle: July 12

Today's word refers to a specific period of the day, the part where the sun's down and most people are asleep. There's just one vowel and no repetition at all today.

Today's Wordle answer (388)

Down to your last guess? Let me help you win. The answer to the July 12 (388) Wordle is NIGHT.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those in our Wordle archive (opens in new tab).