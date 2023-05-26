Today's Wordle hint and answer #706: Friday, May 26

Improve your daily Wordle game with our general tips and tricks, sneak a peek at today's answer if you need to (we won't tell anyone), or find a little guidance with our clue for the May 26 (706) puzzle. However you want to play Wordle today, we've got it covered.

I had a great start to the Friday puzzle, the first line giving up some great letters and the second ruling out what could have been a game's worth of bad guesses. I was just one green away from another win by the third go, and then four sealed the deal and gave me today's Wordle answer with plenty of breathing room.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Friday, May 26

The answer to today's Wordle is an old-fashioned term for a pig, as well as a general impolite term for anyone you don't really like. You may have encountered this word in the phrase "Like casting pearls before _____". There are two vowels in this one.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no repeat letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

A good starting word can be the difference between victory and defeat with the daily puzzle, but once you've got the basics, it's much easier to nail down those Wordle wins. And as there's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day, here are a few tips to help set you on the right path:

A good opening guess should contain a mix of unique consonants and vowels.

Narrow down the pool of letters quickly with a tactical second guess.

Watch out for letters appearing more than once in the answer.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #706 Wordle answer?

You're one sentence away from an end of the week win. The answer to the May 26 (706) Wordle is SWINE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

May 25: BAGEL

May 24: UTTER

May 23: CLERK

May 22: IGLOO

May 21: BRASH

May 20: FLASK

May 19: GRIEF

May 18: SHORN

May 17: PLANK

May 16: LATTE

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.