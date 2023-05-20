Today's Wordle hint and answer #700: Saturday, May 20

Learn how to make the most of every Wordle guess with our handy tips and tricks. Read our clue if you need a little help with the May 20 (700) game without giving it all away, and if you do need today's answer, just scroll or click straight to it. However you like to play Wordle, you'll find everything you need right here.

Today's game started off really well—who doesn't want to see three greens all in a row—and then swiftly turned into something of a nightmare. I had more potential right answers at my fingertips than I had the guesses to narrow them down, so it took more goes than I would have liked it to before I found the correct one. I ended up scraping by today, but it's still better than not finding the correct Wordle answer at all.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Saturday, May 20

The answer today is the name used for a wide variety of portable containers able to carry liquids such as coffee, tea, or even whiskey without spilling a drop or spoiling the taste, and Dark Souls fans have almost certainly chugged Estus out of one of these before now. You only need to discover a single vowel to solve this one.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #700 Wordle answer?

You're only one sentence away from a win. The answer to the May 20 (700) Wordle is FLASK.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

May 19: GRIEF

GRIEF May 18: SHORN

SHORN May 17: PLANK

PLANK May 16: LATTE

LATTE May 15: CANOE

CANOE May 14: SCARF

SCARF May 13: ACRID

ACRID May 12: SNACK

SNACK May 11: BROOM

BROOM May 10: ETHIC

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.