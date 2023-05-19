Today's Wordle hint and answer #699: Friday, May 19

Need some help with today's Wordle (opens in new tab)? Then you're in the perfect place. Take a look at our general tips and guides if you'd like to freshen up your tactical guesses, skip straight to the win with the answer to the May 19 (699) game if you want to, or get a guided nudge in the right direction with a Wordle hint.

I'm not entirely sure how the answer to today's puzzle turned up without a fight, but I'm glad it did. My opening guess only gave me two yellows, and my first attempt to slot them into place revealed an unimpressive single green. Thankfully it was a good letter in an awkward spot. I did have to stop and spend a little time thinking, "Maybe… ah, not that one…" to myself, but a brave guess saw me through to today's Wordle answer.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Friday, May 19

This word's often used to describe the intense feeling of sadness and loss people experience when someone they were close to dies. Alternatively, _____ing another player in an online game means doing something that deliberately annoys them and makes the game difficult/irritating to play properly. There are two vowels in today's answer.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no repeat letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

A good starting word can be the difference between victory and defeat with the daily puzzle, but once you've got the basics, it's much easier to nail down those Wordle wins. And as there's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day, here are a few tips to help set you on the right path:

A good opening guess should contain a mix of unique consonants and vowels.

Narrow down the pool of letters quickly with a tactical second guess.

Watch out for letters appearing more than once in the answer.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #699 Wordle answer?

No clue? No problem. The answer to the May 19 (699) Wordle is GRIEF.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

May 18: SHORN

SHORN May 17: PLANK

PLANK May 16: LATTE

LATTE May 15: CANOE

CANOE May 14: SCARF

SCARF May 13: ACRID

ACRID May 12: SNACK

SNACK May 11: BROOM

BROOM May 10: ETHIC

ETHIC May 9: COCOA

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.