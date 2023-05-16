Today's Wordle hint and answer #696: Tuesday, May 16

Whether you're struggling with today's Wordle (opens in new tab) or hoping for a little inspiration, you'll find everything you need to help with the May 16 (696) game waiting below. We've got tips and general advice to help every game you play, a tailor-made clue for today's puzzle, and as always, the answer if you need someone to save your Wordle win streak.

Finding four yellows on my first guess made me sit up and pay close attention to today's game. I could potentially win this in two… and while that was true, my second go gave me three yellows and one green rather than the big reveal I was hoping for. Still, finding today's Wordle answer on the third attempt is nothing to feel bad about.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Tuesday, May 16

Today's answer is the Italian word for milk, although in English, this is more likely to be the term you'd use to order a milky coffee instead.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, a letter is used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Looking to extend your Wordle winning streak? Perhaps you've just started playing the popular daily puzzle game and are looking for some pointers. Whatever the reason you're here, these quick tips can help push you in the right direction:

Start with a word that has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer might repeat the same letter.

Try not to use guesses that include letters you've already eliminated.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #696 Wordle answer?

One win, coming up. The answer to the May 16 (696) Wordle is LATTE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Wordle solutions that have already been used can help eliminate answers for today's Wordle or give you inspiration for guesses to help uncover more of those greens. They can also give you some inspired ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

May 15: CANOE

CANOE May 14: SCARF

SCARF May 13: ACRID

ACRID May 12: SNACK

SNACK May 11: BROOM

BROOM May 10: ETHIC

ETHIC May 9: COCOA

COCOA May 8: AGLOW

AGLOW May 7: GHOUL

GHOUL May 6: ANGER

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's up to you to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the popular daily puzzle.

It's usually a good plan to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels—and you should be off to a flying start, with a little luck anyway. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to leave out any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.