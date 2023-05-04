Today's Wordle hint and answer #684: Thursday, May 4

Keep that Wordle (opens in new tab) win streak going in the right direction while still having all your usual fun with our tailor-made assistance. If you'd like general help and advice, our tips, guides, and archives will improve every game, and if you need something more specific, a handy clue for the May 4 (684) puzzle is waiting just below, with the answer to today's Wordle a little after that.

I was two guesses down and only had one unhelpful yellow to show for it, so I threw caution to the wind—and immediately ended up back on track, green after green finally deciding to show up. One vital slot looked like it was in danger of staying grey for a while, but even that flipped over to reveal today's Wordle answer in the end.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Thursday, May 4

This small and extremely common tropical fish has a wide variety of vibrant colours and tail fin shapes, making them a popular addition to freshwater home aquariums.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #684 Wordle answer?

Let's make sure you win Wordle. The answer to the May 4 (684) Wordle is GUPPY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

May 3: HORDE

HORDE May 2: SULKY

SULKY May 1: RANGE

RANGE April 30: PLAZA

PLAZA April 29: CEDAR

CEDAR April 28: CIRCA

CIRCA April 27: LOGIC

LOGIC April 26: METRO

METRO April 25: JOKER

JOKER April 24: DITTO

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.