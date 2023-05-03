Today's Wordle hint and answer #683: Wednesday, May 3

Need a little help with today's Wordle (opens in new tab)? Then you've come to the right place. You're only a quick scroll away from a helpful clue for the May 3 (683) game, today's answer in helpful bold text, as well as a wide range of tips, guides, and general advice designed to make your daily Wordle a consistent success.

I dared myself to try an opener I'd normally shy away from today, and I somehow got two greens and two yellow letters out of that little daring adventure. With that much help staring back at me right from the start, today's Wordle answer came quickly and easily.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, May 3

As this is PC Gamer, let's say today's answer refers to the group that's not the Alliance in World of Warcraft. Alternatively, this word can describe any large crowd or mob-like group of people. You'll need to find two vowels to solve this one.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no repeat letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #683 Wordle answer?

Here's the word you're looking for. The answer to the May 3 (683) Wordle is HORDE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

May 2: SULKY

SULKY May 1: RANGE

RANGE April 30: PLAZA

PLAZA April 29: CEDAR

CEDAR April 28: CIRCA

CIRCA April 27: LOGIC

LOGIC April 26: METRO

METRO April 25: JOKER

JOKER April 24: DITTO

DITTO April 23: UNZIP

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word (opens in new tab) like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.