Wordle today: Hint and answer #954 for Monday, January 29

However much or little help you need with today's Wordle, you'll find something that'll suit your needs right here. Go straight for a win with the answer to the January 29 (954) game, give yourself a helping hand with today's clue, or polish up your general puzzle solving with our tips further down this page.

"It's not going to be… surely it's not…" was pretty much the thought running through my head as I typed in today's Wordle answer and hoped every letter would finally turn green. A surprise win for sure, but it's surprises like this that keep every game of Wordle feeling fresh and fun.

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Monday, January 29

You'll need to think of limbs to solve today's Wordle, specifically the ones that stretch between a person's hips and their toes and bends in the middle. You might use today's answer to describe them if these particular limbs were attractively or noticeably lengthy.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, one letter is repeated in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Congrats on your first win of the week. The answer to the January 29 (954) Wordle is LEGGY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

January 28: EMBER

EMBER January 27: SNAKE

SNAKE January 26: ALOOF

ALOOF January 25: BLOCK

BLOCK January 24: RELIC

RELIC January 23: STILL

STILL January 22: TWEAK

TWEAK January 21: NORTH

NORTH January 20: LARGE

LARGE January 19: THING

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.