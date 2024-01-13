Wordle today: Hint and answer #938 for Saturday, January 13

However you want to approach your daily Wordle, we've got something that'll help you make the most of it—and make sure you win, too. Give your guesses some direction with today's clue, or learn how to make the most of every line with our tips. And if you need something more, you've got it: the answer to the January 13 (938) Wordle's ready and waiting below.

Oh that was obvious—after I'd missed the one word that had practically thrown itself at me on my very first go, over and over again. I am glad I finally had that magic little moment that sorted all of those yellow letters out and gave me today's Wordle answer. I just wish I'd had it a few minutes earlier.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, January 13

You'll need to listen carefully to win today's Wordle. The answer's what happens to you if any noise or sound reaches your ears. You'll have _____ it, won't you? Even if you'd rather not, like a pet cat begging for food at 2am.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here's your first weekend win. The answer to the January 13 (938) Wordle is HEARD.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

January 12: ROUTE

ROUTE January 11: BRIEF

BRIEF January 10: THREW

THREW January 9: LINER

LINER January 8: FINAL

FINAL January 7: STONY

STONY January 6: CABLE

CABLE January 5: LUNGE

LUNGE January 4: SCANT

SCANT January 3: TWIRL

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.