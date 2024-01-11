Wordle today: Hint and answer #936 for Thursday, January 11

Need help winning Wordle? If you're struggling to turn those yellow letters into greens (or find any yellow letters at all), feel free to take a peek at our helpful hint for today's puzzle. Need something a little more direct? You've got it. The answer to the January 11 (936) Wordle is only a click away.

Ah-ha, I've g-oh wait no why is that letter still grey? Sometimes the simplest things can throw a Wordle for a loop, like carefully considering the board, scanning the available letters, and then almost getting the answer. My next go did sort everything out, but it took a little while to see today's Wordle solution.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, January 11

The word you're looking for today describes anything that was to the point or didn't take much time to do. Think of how you might talk about a short meeting, or quick chat with a friend.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here's your latest win. The answer to the January 11 (936) Wordle is BRIEF.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

January 10: THREW

January 9: LINER

January 8: FINAL

January 7: STONY

January 6: CABLE

January 5: LUNGE

January 4: SCANT

January 3: TWIRL

January 2: AGING

January 1: MURAL

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.