Wordle today: Hint and answer #933 for Monday, January 8

Kickstart your Wordle week with an easy win—just click your way straight through to the January 8 (933) answer if you like. Would you rather take your time, but would still like a little help? No problem. There's a helpful clue for today's Wordle waiting just below, and plenty of general tips for the daily game too.

My brain seemed to go on holiday this Monday morning, and it took the English language with it. In hindsight I can see I had absolutely everything I needed to solve today's Wordle staring me in the face from my second go, but at the time I was so blind to it, I may as well have had my eyes closed. Not a great start to the week, but at least I have plenty of time to make up for today.

Wordle today: A hint

Wordle today: A hint for Monday, January 8

Today's answer means "the last of something". This could be an exam, or a racing lap, or a sporting event. Whatever happens, there are no more after it.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here's your latest win. The answer to the January 8 (933) Wordle is FINAL.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

January 7: STONY

STONY January 6: CABLE

CABLE January 5: LUNGE

LUNGE January 4: SCANT

SCANT January 3: TWIRL

TWIRL January 2: AGING

AGING January 1: MURAL

MURAL December 31: SALTY

SALTY December 30: THREE

THREE December 29: CHILD

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.