Wordle today: Hint and answer #915 for Thursday, December 21

There's a clue for today's Wordle ready to go, in case your game's not revealing those helpful green letters as quickly as you hoped it would. You'll also find the answer to the December 21 (915) puzzle on this page too, waiting to save a bad game, or just to make sure you get to the best bit as swiftly as possible.

That's more like it. Today's Wordle answer came without too much of a struggle, thanks to the help I received in my opening pair of guesses. Although it was less what they revealed this time around and more what they confirmed was absent. Thankfully, they instantly ruled out just about everything bar the correct word (and one similar-but-wrong guess that I'll pretend didn't happen).

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, December 21

If you wanted to describe someone who looked strong and muscular, you could say they were well _____. Today's answer is also the past tense of a word referring to the creation of something, such as a house, using wood, bricks, or other materials.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Enjoy your latest Wordle win. The December 21 (915) Wordle answer is BUILT.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

December 20: SMALL

SMALL December 19: TABLE

TABLE December 18: FUNNY

FUNNY December 17: BACON

BACON December 16: GLOBE

GLOBE December 15: TOPIC

TOPIC December 14: WOULD

WOULD December 13: SPENT

SPENT December 12: THESE

THESE December 11: HOUSE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.