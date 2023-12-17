Wordle today: Hint and answer #911 for Sunday, December 17

Looking for inspiration for Wordle today? Improve your daily game in an instant with our help. On this page you'll find all the tips needed to make the most out of every guess, as well as a handy clue for the December 17 (911) Wordle, and of course today's answer if you need to turn your game around in an instant.

I do enjoy a quick and easy Wordle on a lazy Sunday morning, it really sets me up for the day. Although having said that, I had a bit of a narrow escape with this one, as I very nearly talked myself out of trying what turned out to be the winning word. Thankfully though, I went with today's Wordle answer.

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, December 17

Whether streaky, smoked, or sliced any other way, this deliciously salty slab of pork enhances almost any breakfast.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Wordle today: The answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here, some help if you need it. The December 17 (911) Wordle answer is BACON.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

December 16: GLOBE

GLOBE December 15: TOPIC

TOPIC December 14: WOULD

WOULD December 13: SPENT

SPENT December 12: THESE

THESE December 11: HOUSE

HOUSE December 10: CHAIN

CHAIN December 9: SHIFT

SHIFT December 8: SHARP

SHARP December 7: SLEEP

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.