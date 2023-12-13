Wordle today: Hint and answer #907 for Wednesday, December 13

There's a brand new clue for today's Wordle waiting just below, ready to offer you a gentle nudge towards the answer without completely giving the game away. Or, if you'd actually quite like to have someone completely give the game away, just click or scroll your way down to the December 13 (907) puzzle's winning word and enjoy your latest victory.

If Wordle gave out medals for having the most right letters and then drawing the worst possible conclusion from them, I'd have won gold today. I can't even pretend I didn't have any useful greens to anchor the yellows I wildly flung around either, because I definitely did—and for a few guesses too. Still, at least I won. Eventually.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, December 13

If someone or something is completely exhausted, all used up, or has nothing left to give, they could be described using today's answer. Think of a burnt match, or a marathon runner with no energy left in the tank.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

There are no repeat letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Let's win Wordle today. The answer to the December 13 (907) Wordle is SPENT.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

December 12: THESE

THESE December 11: HOUSE

HOUSE December 10: CHAIN

CHAIN December 9: SHIFT

SHIFT December 8: SHARP

SHARP December 7: SLEEP

SLEEP December 6: WOMAN

WOMAN December 5: YOUNG

YOUNG December 4: WORST

WORST December 3: ADAPT

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.