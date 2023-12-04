Wordle today: Hint and answer #898 for Monday, December 4

Don't worry if you're struggling with today's Wordle, because all the help you need to win is right here. Whether you're hoping to turn a rough game around in an instant with today's answer, or you'd just like a targeted clue for the December 4 (898) puzzle to put you back on track, you'll find everything you need and more just below.

I can see a million different ways I could've uncovered today's Wordle at least a guess or two earlier than I did, now I've got the answer staring me in the face. Uncommon letter choices can really turn a game around some days… but not this one.

Wordle today: A hint

Wordle today: A hint for Monday, December 4

The most terrible outcome. The lowest someone can sink. The poorest quality something can be. The opposite of "best". Think of that word, and you've won today's Wordle.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Start the week off right. The answer to the December 4 (898) Wordle is WORST.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

December 3: ADAPT

ADAPT December 2: GENRE

GENRE December 1: TAKEN

TAKEN November 30: RESIN

RESIN November 29: SUSHI

SUSHI November 28: SCOPE

SCOPE November 27: TAWNY

TAWNY November 26: SOLID

SOLID November 25: GUIDE

GUIDE November 24: THROW

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.