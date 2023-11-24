Wordle today: Hint and answer #888 for Friday, November 24

Keep your Wordle win streak going with our help. Scroll on down for today's clue, tips and guides, and the answer to the November 24 (888) Wordle if you need it. However you want to win today's game, from a gentle push towards the answer to clicking straight through to the winning combination of letters, you'll find it all here.

I was quite proud of one of my guesses today. It was the sort of clever reorganisation of my uncovered yellows around my solo green, topped off with a sprinkling of untested extras, that had me nodding to myself in smug self-satisfaction. It's a shame it was wide of the mark. It did however (accidentally) confirm where one of my letters needed to go, making it a roundabout way of heading towards today's Wordle answer.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Friday, November 24

This word describes an action. Flinging, hurling, even chucking could all be referred to in this way—so long as you're propelling an object through the air using your own force, it's all good.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

A good starting word can be the difference between victory and defeat with the daily puzzle, but once you've got the basics, it's much easier to nail down those Wordle wins. And as there's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day, here are a few tips to help set you on the right path:

A good opening guess should contain a mix of unique consonants and vowels.

Narrow down the pool of letters quickly with a tactical second guess.

Watch out for letters appearing more than once in the answer.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

One Wordle win, ready to go. The answer to the November 24 (888) Wordle is THROW.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

November 23: QUEEN

QUEEN November 22: PIXEL

PIXEL November 21: PIANO

PIANO November 20: CANDY

CANDY November 19: QUEUE

QUEUE November 18: THINK

THINK November 17: TARDY

TARDY November 16: TRUST

TRUST November 15: SIGHT

SIGHT November 14: SASSY

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.